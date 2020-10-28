Nigeria: Irokotv Boss, Wife Test Positive for Covid-19

Mr Njoku launched IrokoTV in 2011. Dubbed the 'Netflix' of Africa, the web platform provides paid-for Nigerian films on demand.

The founder of<a target="_blank" href="https://irokotv.com/"> IrokoTV</a>, Jason Njoku, and his wife, Mary, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Njoku announced this on Twitter on Wednesday.

"My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs. Njoku and I tested positive for Covid19 Weary face. I'm not feeling great but Mary is well. Face with medical maskNauseated face. Literally no idea how I caught it. Man shrugging. But we shall see this pass too Folded hands".

Mr Njoku launched IrokoTV in 2011. Dubbed the 'Netflix' of Africa, the web platform provides paid-for Nigerian films on demand. It is the world's largest legal distributor of African movies.

Earlier in the year, he took to Twitter to narrate how he was tested four times to get a positive before eventually beating the virus.

Other Nigerian celebrities who have tested positive for, Covid-19 include Mr P of Psquare fame and wife, Azadus, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and Davido's fiancee; Chef Chi.

As of Tuesday, 113 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and three deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

The 113 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (51), FCT (15), Plateau (11), Kaduna (8), Oyo (8), Rivers (8), Ogun (4), Edo (2), Imo (2), Kwara (2), Delta (1), Kano (1)

To date, 62,224 cases have been confirmed, 57916 cases have been discharged and 1135 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

