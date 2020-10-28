Nigeria: #endsars - Nigerian Air Force Arrests Officials for Assaulting Curfew Defaulters in Osun

28 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The Nigerian Air Force said it does not condone irresponsible acts.

For assaulting residents who defied the curfew imposed by the Osun State Government in Ilesha Area of the State, the <a target="_blank" href="https://airforce.mil.ng/">Nigerian Air Force</a> has arrested its officials caught in a viral video.

The officials were caught in a viral video flogging residents and meting out other corporal punishment on them.

The Osun State Government imposed an indefinite 24-hour curfew on the state after hoodlums invaded private and public facilities in search of COVID-19 palliatives.

But there were reports on Tuesday that soldiers were seen across the state maltreating residents.

In a reaction to this, the Nigerian Air Force in multiple tweets on its verified Twitter handle said it has identified the officials and confirmed their arrest.

"The attention of Nigerian Air Force has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha."

"We wish to inform the general public that Nigeria Air Force has identified all the personnel involved in the incident and placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."

The security agency said it does not condone irresponsible acts.

"We have zero tolerance for human rights violations, in whatever guise, even against suspected criminals; as all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law."

"The acts depicted in the video are at variance with our core values, as we place high premium on the rights of citizens. We wish to reassure that our personnel have been directed on professional conduct to ensure security, whilst remaining accountable to the Nigerian people", the statement read.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

