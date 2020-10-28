Nigeria: #endsars - Police Parade Nine Suspects Over Burning of Iseyin Police Station

28 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bidemi Akanbi

Mr Enwonwu said that no fewer than nine (9) suspects have been arrested in connection with the invasion of the police station which was later burnt to ashes.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Joe Enwonwu, has said that nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the burning of Iseyin police station.

Mr Enwonwu made this declaration at a press conference on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that some hoodlums last Thursday invaded the police station.

The hoodlums after carting away some valuables at the police station thereafter set the station ablaze.

The police have, however, revealed that nine people have been arrested.

The police station was burnt last Thursday.

Mr Enwonwu added that generating set, wall clock and some motorcycles are the exhibits recovered from the suspects.

The suspects are; Taoered Hamsat, Tajudeen Ibrahim, Moshood Fatai, Musibau Abubakar, Sikiru Aliu and Fasasi Fatai.

Others are; Isiaka Olaniyi, Raheem Toheeb and Adeleke Akeem.

The suspects are; Taoered Hamsat, Tajudeen Ibrahim, Moshood Fatai, Musibau Abubakar, Sikiru Aliu, Fasasi Fatai, Isiaka Olaniyi, Raheem Toheeb and Adeleke Akeem.

Mr Enwonwu said the exhibits are; "One small generator, Nino wall clock belonging to the division, one Bajaj motorcycle, one hero 125 motorcycles, one TVS motorcycle."

