Nigeria: US Kicks As Okonjo-Iweala Emerges Consensus for WTO DG

The General Council Chair, World Trade Organization (WTO), David Walker, has said Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stands the best chance of getting a consensus of the membership as the next Director General.

This is coming just as the United States is opposing her appointment.

According to a post by WTO, Mr Walker reported on Wednesday at the Council meeting, the results of the consultations among the membership to appoint the next Director-General.

After the meeting, WTO spokesperson, Keith Rockwell summed up the announcement by the General Council Chair.

"The candidate that had the best chance of attaining a consensus of the membership is Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria. Consultations on the way forward will start immediately," he said.

Earlier, according to reports citing key officials at Geneva, Switzerland, the headquarters of WTO, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance, has gained more support to overtake her rival, South Korea's Ms Yoo Myung-hee.

However, WTO Council said consultation continues for the way forward, ahead of the November announcement time.

Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and first African to lead the WTO.

Daily Trust reports that at least 106 countries, including France, Germany, and other top European countries threw their weight behind her appointment.

Her appointment will come at a time the WTO is marking its 25th anniversary.

A tweet from the organisation on Tuesday said: "As the WTO is on the verge of getting its first female director-general, we celebrate the women pioneers of the organization. These women have made significant contributions to the WTO and have shaped international trade as we know it."

Commenting on her appointment process, Okonjo-Iweala in a recent tweet, lauded her scores of supporters.

She also assured that the benefits of WTO and of trade must be brought home and made real to the ordinary woman and man on the street. "Grateful for your endorsement as WTO DG," she added.

In spite of this progress, Bloomberg has reported that the Trump administration said it won't back the appointment of Okonjo-Iweala to be the WTO's next director-general especially through a consensus decision.

Bloomberg reports that the Deputy U.S. Trade Representative, Dennis Shea, opposed the consensus during the meeting of WTO delegates in Geneva.

Shea said the U.S. disagreed with the way in which the process was being carried out, according to the people.

If it's not possible for the general council to agree on a consensus candidate, WTO members can consider the possibility of recourse to a vote as a last resort by a procedure to be determined at that time.

All WTO decisions are taken by a consensus of its 164 members, which means the U.S. move will act as a veto that disrupts the process.

A WTO official said work would continue to reach a consensus ahead of a meeting of the General Council tentatively set for Nov. 9," Bloomberg reported.