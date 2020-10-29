Tanzania: Beef Is Good for Music Industry Growth - Diamond

29 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz has supported beef between artistes saying it was paramount in the growth of the music industry.

Diamond, who has been rivals with AliKiba for over a decade now, believes their beef is not personal but says their differences have never gotten to an ugly point.

The big bongo star also recently started beefing with his former friend and label mate Harmonize after their fallout that emanated from Harmonize's decision to ditch his WCB stable to start his own label Konde Gang.

Nonetheless, Diamond believes beef between entertainers helps each to grow and improve as long as the involved parties do not take it personal and involve families.

"Ukitaka sanaa yetu ikuwe lazima tuwe na wivu, lazima tuwe na hizi vitu lakini kwa njia ya kuachana la sivyo watu wata-relax. Watu wasichukulie peroanls and kuingiza mambo ya familia. Watu washindane kwa vitu kama creativity. Of course watu wataingiza maneno yao lakini bora mjue target yenu," Diamond said in a recent radio interview.

His sentiments comes barely two months after President Joh Magufuli's to reconcile them and even urging them to worl together.

Recently Alikiba dropped his latest single 'Mediocre' which many believed he was taking shots at Diamond and Harmonize.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News.

