Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Can't Bear Another Round of Lockdown, Buhari Warns Citizens

28 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned that Nigerians must not stretch their luck too far over the COVID-19 pandemic despite the fact that the country has so far managed the problem successfully by keeping the numbers as low as possible.

President Buhari, in a message to Muslims commemorating the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) which is being marked as public holiday, said the economy of the country was too fragile to bear another round of lockdown.

"Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert the second wave of the pandemic. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown," the said said in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

He, therefore, advised all citizens to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of face masks and washing of hands.

Buhari urged all Nigerians to reflect on the virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for fellow citizens as Muslims in Nigeria join others all over the world to mark the Eid-el-Maulud.

He also implored them to exhibit the virtues of patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness and generosity in all their undertakings.

The President urged all citizens, and the youth in particular, to shun all negative tendencies as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and destroy public and private property.

He also restated his earlier promise to bring police officers responsible for misconduct as well as the looters to justice.

