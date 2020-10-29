Kenya: President Kenyatta Commissions Construction of Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata Barracks

28 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday commissioned the construction of the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata barracks, outlining that it will help nurture talent across all disciplines.

The sports facility to be developed on 35 acres of land will host a world-class football pitch and training ground, an Olympic-size swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and an indoor arena among other ultra-modern facilities.

The Complex will also be available for premier world class athletes so as to enhance the value to national prestige and brand.

Kenyatta said that the Complex will be up to international standards so that it attracts hosting international sporting activities.

"This Complex is in line with my government's big four agenda which is to improve our national infrastructure across the country. This facility will help our Kenya Defence Forces excel in sports and also act as a mental health cure since sports indeed is healthy. This Complex will also be available to hosting international events, we have previously hosted the World Athletics Under-18 Championships and the Military Games," The Head of State said.

-More to follow-

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.