Nigeria: Why Jigawa Will Continue to Experience Flooding - Minister

28 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The floods have led to the death of over 40 people, which the official said is the worst in the state since 1988.

The floods that have affected various Jigawa communities in the past few months will continue to ravage the state unless certain measures are put in place, a minister said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the floods have led to the death of over 40 people, which officials said is the worst in the state since 1988.

Many officials, including President Muhammadu Buhari, have expressed concerns that the floods could worsen Nigeria's current food insufficiency and lead to an increase in prices of basic food like rice.

Hadejia emirate in Jigawa, a rice-producing community comprising eight council areas, is the worst hit, as thousands of farmlands have been washed away by this year's flooding.

Nigeria's minister of water resources and rural development, Suleiman Adamu, has said the flooding is natural and no amount of budgeting can stop it from happening.

The minister was responding to a backlash that followed the flooding as many residents and experts criticised the minister for not doing enough in addressing the annual flooding in the state he hails from.

The official said "desilting a river is not a solution to flooding, it's a temporary solution, it takes a lot of money. If all the budget of the federal government and Jigawa State are combined to desilt River Hadejia, we cannot achieve it.

"No power on earth can prevent the power of hydro pressure, no power can stop water, the power of water is stronger than an atomic bomb," the minister said.

"Some of the solutions that people are talking about are technical issues because you cannot build a dam on River Hadejia again because it stops the flow of water downstream; the flow is going to be back upstream thereby creating more problems for the communities in the upstream," the official said.

He added that "there are no short term measures to stop flooding but we can mitigate and do early warning. Every year we announce the prediction of floods, sometimes we are accurate, other times we're not."

"In the prediction, we cannot predict the quantum of the flood until it comes, we only do what is humanly possible. It's the nature of things that floods must occur and there is nothing anybody can do to prevent flooding, what we can do is to mitigate the dangers."

The minister added that the flooding followed torrential rainfall in the months of September and October which led to the soil being saturated.

He also said that his ministry of water resources and that of environment are working together to see how they can mitigate the issue through an environmentally friendly approach by sensitising the residents on tree planting campaigns.

"We are suffering from neglect of our forest and water shade by cutting trees for decades. What we need now is to go back and restore the water shades and all the land degradations that we have done.

"If we plant trees in our water shades, then we stop the soil erosion and reduce the amount of soil that is going to drop into our rivers. This is a problem created for a very long period, it need more time to resolve," the minister said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.