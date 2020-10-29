Rwanda/Cape Verde: Pros Start Jetting in for Amavubi Camp

29 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Foreign-based players have started jetting in for the national team Amavubi's camp ahead of the double-header against Cape Verde in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Meddie Kagere, a striker for Tanzania champions Simba SC, was the first to join local players in camp on Wednesday.

Amavubi play away to Cape Verde on November 11 before hosting the return-leg on November 17. The two sides make Group F along with Cameroon and Mozambique.

After two match rounds, Amavubi are bottom of Group F without a single point. Cameroon and Mozambique are joint leaders with 4 points each while Cape Verde are third with 2 points.

When do other Pros jet in?

Besides Kagere, it is expected that US-based central defender Abdul Rwatubyaye will arrive in the country on Thursday, October 29, while Greece-based first-timer Steven Rubanguka will join the camp on November 1.

Six other foreign-based professionals - Salomon Nirisarike, Haruna Niyonzima, Ally Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Djihad Bizimana and Yannick Mukunzi - will boost Vincent Mashami's camp on November 4.

Meanwhile, 11 players for Rwandan champions APR will also not report to Amavubi camp until November 2 as the club continue their intensive preparations for the 2020/21 Caf Champions League.

The army side have been in camp since early October.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

