Kenya: Hitch at Kenya Power Leaves Parts of the Country in Total Darkness

28 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Parts of Nairobi, Nyanza, Rift Valley and Western regions were on Wednesday evening in total darkness following a supply hitch.

The power outage across various regions in the country lasted an hour and left thousands of Kenyans in total darkness.

The power hitch left those living and working in parts of Nairobi, South Nyanza, Western Kenya and Rift Valley in darkness as several business were left counting their losses.

In a statement, however, Kenya Power revealed that the blackout was a result of a technical hitch that affected two major lines supplying power to the affected areas.

"We would like to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused and reassure them that our technical team is currently working to identify the root cause and restore power to the affected areas," read the statement in part.

The power company assured that maintenance works were ongoing to rectify the hitch.

