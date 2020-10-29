South Africa: Inflation Forecast to Fluctuate Around 4.5 Percent

28 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Headline inflation is expected to fluctuate at the lower end of the 3 to 6% target range, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

As Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tabled perhaps the most difficult Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in years, due to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Treasury announced that goods and services inflation have broadly declined due to weak demand and falling oil prices.

"Inflation is forecast to fluctuate around the 4.5% midpoint over the medium term in line with moderating inflation expectations.

"Below-potential economic output and weak imported inflation are also expected to keep inflation contained."

Retail, alcohol, tobacco and leisure sector decline due to low consumption

The National Treasury said household expenditure has evolved in line with lockdown restrictions, with high-contact, consumer-facing sectors (retail, leisure, alcohol and tobacco) experiencing a sharp drop due to COVID-19 containment measures.

"Conversely, higher spending on communication, housing and utilities is consistent with increased home-based work and leisure.

"Aggregate household consumption is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels for some time. Consumption will be severely constrained by record job losses, steep declines in incomes and low confidence."

The National Treasury said despite lower interest rates and inflation, demand for credit remains muted, implying that households expect prolonged economic weakness.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.