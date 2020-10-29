South Africa: Security Cluster Receives Funding Boost

The country's security cluster has received a boost in its crime fighting efforts, with National Treasury unveiling various budget allocations in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday.

The security cluster's medium-term priorities are to fight crime and ensure territorial integrity.

"Because most departments in this function are labour intensive, spending reductions will mainly affect staff," the MTBPS report said.

In this regard, the South African Police Service was allocated a rollover of R252.8 million, mainly for personal protective equipment procured in 2019/20 but delivered in 2020/21.

A further R1.4 million has been allocated for maintenance and calibration of laboratory equipment.

About 2.9 million has been set aside for laboratory supplies, R11 000 for waste consumables, and R248.44 million for personal protective equipment for COVID‐19.

Beyond this, the State Capture Commission of Inquiry is allocated an additional R63 million from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to finalise investigations and produce a close-out report.

Funds have been set aside over the medium-term to establish the Border Management Authority, which will consolidate border management functions. The bulk of its financing and staff will be shifted, over time, from the government departments currently performing this function.

Funds will be reprioritised to capacitate the Information Regulator, which monitors and enforces compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (2013) and Promotion of Access to Information Act (2000).

