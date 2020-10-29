Kenya: Action for Kenyan Internationals in the UK and U.S.

28 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan International Clarke Oduor featured for Barnsley in the first half as the team thrashed Queens Park Rangers 3-0 in a Championship match played at the Oakwell Stadium in South Yorkshire on Monday 27 October.

The left-back was rested after the break, Matty James taking his place. This is Oduor's second straight start after the league resumed.

The team is 16th in the 24-team Championship log with seven points having played eight matches. They next face third-placed Watford on Saturday 31 October evening.

Clarke Oduor debuted for Harambee Stars in the 2-1 win over Zambia in Nairobi on Friday 9 October but missed the provisional squad for upcoming back to back AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Comoros that was named recently by new coach Jacob Ghost Mulee.

Wanyama in as Montreal lose

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama played the full minutes as Montreal Impact lost by a solitary goal to Nashville in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match played at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey this morning.

Kenyan winger Handwala Bwana, who joined Nashville recently, was however not included in the team's matchday squad.

Montreal Impact is tenth on the Eastern Conference of the MLS with 23 points from 21 matches and will host Orlando City at the Red Bull Arena on Monday 2 November morning.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.