Kenya: Safaricom Customers to Enjoy Free 20 Min Call as It Marks 20th Anniversary

Safaricom customers will from today (Wednesday) enjoy one free call of up to 20 minutes in the next 30 days as the telco giant marks 20 years since it was launched.

In a statement on its website, the company said it will send a selected number of its customers notifications to alert them of their free calls.

"In the past two decades, Safaricom has grown from a telecommunication service provider to a technology company and our customers have been a key part of this journey. We are cognizant that technology and a data-driven economy can further support Kenya's economic growth and these will be our launchpad for the next 20 years," said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

It added that customers who have been on the network for 20 years and those turning 20 this year will also receive free 20GB data bundles valid for seven days.

In addition, for the next 90 days, customers purchasing personalised Tunukiwa voice offers will receive 20 minutes free to call across all networks.

For the next 30 days, a promotion dubbed [email protected] will enable customers to purchase 20 minutes of call time and 20MBs at Sh20.

Meanwhile, the telco giant has cautioned its customers to be wary not to be conned after a link circulated online asking Safaricom customers to give their numbers to win a prize.

"Do not be conned! Click on http://bit.ly/safoffers to know more about our 20th-anniversary offers," read a tweet from Safaricom PLC.

The link shared widely on social media lured Kenyans thinking they would be offered prizes by Safaricom if they give out their phone numbers.

The link opens up to a website with one page showing the Safaricom slogan and corporate image. It has a "check" request that asks for a user's number to be able to check if the user is one of the "lucky" 2,400 who will win prizes.

In another message the site also claimed to offer prizes to Safaricom clients telling them they will receive Sh4,100 "as part of their 20th Anniversary prize giveaway program".

Safaricom responded by saying "this is fake. please ignore this".

The scams coincide with the celebrations the telco is having this week as it marks 20 years since it was officially launched on October 23, 2000.