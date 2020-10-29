Rwanda/Tanzania: Rwanda Drawn Against Tanzania in Group a at Cecafa U-20 Cup

29 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda's junior football team has been placed in Group A at the upcoming Cecafa U-20 Cup, which is slated from November 22 to December 5 in Tanzania.

The junior wasps make Group A alongside hosts Tanzania, Somalia and Djibouti.

The inclusion of Rwanda put end to weeks-long speculations that Rwanda would snub the regional tournament reportedly due to lack of funding.

Meanwhile, Rwanda will host the Cecafa U-17 Cup from December 13-23. Umuganda Stadium, in Rubavu District, and Huye Stadium - in Huye District - will host the tournament.

The winning teams, in both U-17 and U-20 tourneys, will represent the Cecafa region in the Africa Cup of Nations of the respective age brackets.

Cecafa U-17 groups:

Group A: Rwanda, Eritrea and South Sudan

Group B: Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya

Group C: Sudan, Djibouti and Tanzania

Cecafa U-20 groups:

Group A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia and Djibouti

Group B: Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan and Uganda

Group C: Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan.

