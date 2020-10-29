Rwanda/Tanzania: Rwanda Drawn Against Tanzania in Group a at Cecafa U-20 Cup

Rwanda's junior football team has been placed in Group A at the upcoming Cecafa U-20 Cup, which is slated from November 22 to December 5 in Tanzania.
The junior wasps make Group A alongside hosts Tanzania, Somalia and Djibouti.
The inclusion of Rwanda put end to weeks-long speculations that Rwanda would snub the regional tournament reportedly due to lack of funding.
Meanwhile, Rwanda will host the Cecafa U-17 Cup from December 13-23. Umuganda Stadium, in Rubavu District, and Huye Stadium - in Huye District - will host the tournament.
The winning teams, in both U-17 and U-20 tourneys, will represent the Cecafa region in the Africa Cup of Nations of the respective age brackets.
Cecafa U-17 groups:
Group A: Rwanda, Eritrea and South Sudan
Group B: Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya
Group C: Sudan, Djibouti and Tanzania
Cecafa U-20 groups:
Group A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia and Djibouti
Group B: Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan and Uganda
Group C: Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan.