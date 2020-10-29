Kenya: Legendary Vitimbi Actor Mzee Makanyaga is Dead, to Be Buried Today

28 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Actor Mohammed Tajiri, better known by his stage name Mzee Makanyaga will be buried on Wednesday after he died on Tuesday.

Makanyaga is set to be buried Wednesday afternoon at the Kariakor Muslim Cemetery in Nairobi in line with Muslim traditions.

The actor, whose acting career spanned four decades, breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 85.

According to his family, Tajiri, who was born in Pangani in 1935, died at his home in Majengo area in Nairobi County.

Those who interacted with Makanyaga during his long acting career described him as a gifted thespian who was able to bring out varied roles with unrivalled ease.

Gibson Mbugua, famed for his role as a prosecutor in the Vioja Mahakamani drama series, said the late Makanyaga will be remembered for his starring roles in the various programs he was engaged in.

Gibson and Makanyaga were among a group of prominent actors who formed the Darubini dancing group which specialised in traditional songs and won global acclaim for their shows.

Mzee Makanyaga featured in various television programmes at KBC, formerly VOK, such as Vitimbi, Zuberi, Chipukizi, Darubini, and Vioja Mahakamani.

The Comedians Society of Kenya chairman Ken Waudo said they celebrate Makanyaga and the moments during his lifetime.

The late actor made his film debut in the 70's starring in the TV series Zuberi.

