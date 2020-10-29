Rwanda: Volleyball - Season-Ending Playoffs Get Underway

28 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

After over seven months of forced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the national volleyball league resumes with a shortened version of the season-ending playoffs games.

The four-day tournament takes place at Amahoro Indoor Stadium and the NPC Gymnasium, starting Thursday through Sunday, November 1.

Following last month's green-light for sports resumption, volleyball becomes just the second discipline to restart the league after the recently concluded BK basketball national league.

One of the most exciting games of Thursday will see two-time champions Gisagara taking on reigning champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in the men's category at 6pm. In another game, former champions APR will be up against UTB, starting at 3pm.

In the women's category, holders UTB face Rwanda Revenue Authority at 9am before APR and Kigali Volleyball Club go head to head at 12pm.

Only the top four teams, as per the table standing before the league was halted on March 14, are taking part in the new-look playoffs. All the teams will face each other in a round-robin format before the top two in each category square-off in finals on Sunday.

What coaches said

Fidele Nyirimana, head coach of the UTB men's team, has urged his players for a strong start as they look for the club's maiden league title.

"Every game matters in these playoffs, but a good start matters the most. We are going into Game 1 aiming for a strong start to our title campaign," Nyirimana told Times Sport on Wednesday.

APR manager, Elie Mutabazi, said: "The players are in good condition and fit to face any opponent."

"We are ready for the challenge."

Wednesday

Men APR Vs UTB 3pm REG Vs Gisagara 6pm

Women RRA Vs UTB 9am APR Vs KVC 12pm

