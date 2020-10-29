Kenya: KCB Named the Safest Bank in the Country

28 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elizabeth Kivuva

KCB Group Plc has been named as the safest bank in the country by Global Finance rankings.

The 29th annual World's Safest Banks rankings recognises the lender among 14 African financiers in the list that consisted of banks from 112 countries globally.

KCB was the only lender in Kenya on the roll.

The safest banks by country were selected through an evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings -- from Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch -- and the total assets of the 1,000 largest banks worldwide.

The agencies' ratings reflect position in loss-absorbing capital buffers, possible risks in relation to asset quality and profitability and adoption of stronger resolution plans in the event of bank failure.

KCB Group Plc was also ranked at position 667 globally in The Banker's Top 1000 World Banks ranking for 2020, climbing 40 places in the survey that shows a stabilisation in finances of the majority of African lenders.

The performance is an improvement from position 717 last year in the ranking, which tracks the health and wealth of the global banking sector. In 2018, KCB was ranked 809.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.