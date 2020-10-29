Kenya: Clarke Oduor Still Eager to Represent Kenya, Says Father

When new Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee named his provisional 40-man for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros next month, one name was conspicuously missing.

England-based youngster Clarke Oduor, who featured in the second half as Kenya beat Zambia 2-1 in an international friendly match on October 9 in Nairobi, was not part of the squad which led to a few questions being raised by fans and pundits on his omission.

Francis Kimanzi, the man who handed Oduor his debut in the match, was full of praise for the Barnsley left-back.

"He exhibited willingness to make it to Nairobi despite very strict travel restrictions from the United Kingdom (UK) to Kenya and despite arriving just a day before the game, he wanted to play and was really excited to be in the team," Kimanzi, who was sacked a few days later after the match, said.

"He did well in the few minutes he played and his passion and love for Kenya is unquestionable. He is a good player and definitely one that is a crucial asset for the national team."

Fast forward and Kimanzi is no longer in charge of Harambee Stars and new coach Mulee's decision to leave him out of the squad surprised many Kenyan football fans.

Oduor, 21, is however still eager to represent his country of birth according to his father Charles Oduor.

"Clarke has taken it graciously and he believes football is about growing into and with the team. I am of the same opinion and I think we are all proud of coach Jacob Ghost Mulee's choice. We are proud supporters Harambee Stars and we hope we can qualify for Afcon," the senior Oduor told Nation Sport.

Meanwhile, the young defender featured for 46 minutes as Barnsley beat Queens Park Rangers 3-0 in an English Championship match at the Oakwell Stadium in South Yorkshire on Monday.

The team is 16th in the 24-team Championship log with seven points from eight matches.