Tanzania: Airline Resumes Harare-Dar es Salaam Flights

29 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Talent Chimutambgi

Herald Reporter

Air Tanzania has resumed flights between Harare and Dar-es-Salaam after Government opened up the skies on October 1 as it eased Covid-19 induced lockdown measures imposed in March this year.

The airline started flying this week. In a statement Air Tanzania Ms Katija Da-Silva said they are using a Dash8- Q400 aircraft and their service will also include Lusaka, Zambia.

"The Wings of Kilimanjaro, is proud to announce the resumption of flights from its hub at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar-es-Salaam to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare," said Ms Da-Silva.

"The flights resume today on October 27, 2020 and will be served initially twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. Air Tanzania will operate the route via Lusaka, Zambia using a Dash8- Q400 aircraft.

"We are thrilled to be resuming the Lusaka-Harare flights, this South bound route connects both Lusaka and Harare business people, tourists and academics to the port city of Dar-es-Salaam and beyond. As per the new normal, this flight will be operated under new health protocols."

The company was established in 1977 following the dissolution of East African Airways and has been a member of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) since its inception.

ATCL now has a total of eight aircraft in its fleet; Four Dash 8-Q400, two Airbus A220-300 and two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

"With improved fleet, ATCL is confident to regain its position as a serious competitor in the air transport market.

"The ongoing ATCL fleet and network expansion program includes serving domestic destinations Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Dodoma and Kigoma and more destinations in Africa and Asia and new destination in Europe and US," she said.

