Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Mourns Cal Vin

Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube has described the late rapper Cal Vin (real name Mgcini Nhliziyo) as a hero for Bulawayo and Zimbabwe because of the role he played in the arts industry.

Cal Vin (35) died last Sunday after a hit and run car accident a few metres from his home in Luveve 5.

During her visit, where she paid her condolences, Minister Ncube expressed how shocked and heartbroken she was by the death.

"Cal Vin was our hero in Bulawayo and indeed in Zimbabwe because of what he did in the arts industry," she said. "When I heard about his death and nature in which he died, I was disturbed.

"For a person who you know personally, it's very painful. With his personality of being a free spirit, you ask yourself if it's true. My children are the ones who told me that he was dead.

"I was left in disbelief and it really disturbed me. When he visited Emakhandeni, he would pass by my house which is close by to say hello. Death is part of life, but the manner in which Cal Vin died is hard to accept."

Minister Ncube said anyone who committed a crime should be arrested and prosecuted, urging Cal Vin's killer to hand himself to the police.

"If a person commits a crime, they should be arrested and taken to the courts," she said. "With the police force that we have, the person will be caught. Better still, the person can hand themselves to the police and come clean rather than walking around as if nothing's happened.

"We wish we could get the exact details of what exactly happened and why."

Cal Vin's aunt, Sithabile Mudzingwa, who spoke on behalf of his mother, thanked Minister Ncube for her kind words and pleaded for the killers to come out.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Cal Vin's killer, with Bulawayo acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, saying investigations were underway.

"On October 25, 2020 at around 12 midnight, a fatal road traffic accident occurred along Gulukudwane Road near house number 5899 Luveve 5, Bulawayo where one person was killed," said Assistant Insp Msebele.

"Circumstances around the matter are that the driver was driving due west along Gulukudwane Road near house number 5499 Luveve 5, Bulawayo when he hit Nhliziyo who was crossing the same road due north. The driver did not stop after the accident."

Asst Insp Msebele said Cal Vin sustained serious head injuries and he died on admission at Mpilo Hospital.

"The cause of the accident was due to failure to keep a proper look out," he said. "A charge of culpable homicide as defined in section 49 of the criminal law (codification and reform) act is preferred against the unknown driver."