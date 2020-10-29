Botswana: Gaborone to Host World Athletics Meet

Gaborone — World Athletics Continental Tour - Gaborone International Meet (GIM) is set for April 24 next year as allocated in the World Athletics Calendar.

World Athletics Continental Tour is an athletics competition series in 10 cities in the world and would be hosted in four continents, namely; Africa, Asia, Europe and North America with GIM being the only one in Southern Africa.

During a press conference in Gaborone on Tuesday, GIM acting general manager, California Molefhe indicated that they celebrated the grading of GIM following adoption by World Athletics and given the status of Continental Tour Bronze Meeting.

He highlighted that there had been a lot of work behind the scenes for the achievement, owing to years of back and forth engagements with World Athletics body formally known as IAAF.

"For this we, thank Glody Dube, who never gave up because he believes so much on this project," he added.

Molefhe said World Athletics set requirements, which were meant to safeguard the brand and also ensured that continental tour organisers were motivated to provide highest levels of prize money for athletes and entertainment for broadcasters and spectators.

The National Stadium, he said would be the main venue since it had a World Athletics certified track, adding that even though the stadium meets most of the requirements, few improvements would needed to be carried out to meet all the set standards.

He indicated that there was a requirement to appoint world athletics certified technical delegate to guide the technical aspects of the meet hence, appointment ofVivian Gungarum from Mauritius.

To ensure knowledge transfer and local empowerment, Gungarum would be deputised by Thomas Ndadziila.

He indicated that World Athletics had offered over P200 000 for the meet, adding that the allocation would be at the organiser's discretion and the rest of the expenses would be covered by the organiser.

Molefhe noted that GIM's bronze membership would be assessed at the end of each season by an evaluating group comprising representative of World Athletics, area associations, organisers and athletes.

He said assessment would be based on the encounter's report, against all the requirements as well as preferences from broadcasters, which would be used as criteria in the event of broadcasting rights being sold by World Athletics.

He stressed that they would have to meet all requirements for GIM in order to get an opportunity to progress to silver, gold or even get a chance to host a Diamond League.

Government, he said had been supportive to the project through Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development and called upon the private sector to partner with GIM, noting that their support was vital.

For his part GIM Local Organising Committee chairperson, Barulaganye Mogotsi indicated that if the event performed beyond the bronze level, it would be more likely to be considered for the next continental tour hence the need to work hard.

Pertaining to return on investment for the country, he said GIM was looking at four critical areas being; economic activities such as job creation, tourists attraction and investment opportunities.

The second area, he said the country's image would emerge as a potential host of choice for various sporting activities presenting opportunities for growth of local sport.

Mogotsi said the third area was national pride and lastly, infrastructure development.

He pointed out that successful hosting of the event could pave way for Botswana to join other Diamond League and continental tour countries and firmly position the country in the international world athletics map as desired by government and all other major stakeholders in sport.

GIM director, Dube thanked Gaborone City Council for welcoming the event, adding that it would put the country in the map.

He hailed sponsors for their unwavering support, indicating that GIM would not be a success it was today without them.

Dube highlighted that it was very important for athletes to be educated on doping issues, noting that most of the athletes' careers were destroyed due to lack of knowledge.

Source : BOPA