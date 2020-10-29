Kenya: President Kenyatta Commissions Construction of Sports Complex for KDF

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday commissioned the construction of an ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex at the Kenya Defence Forces' Lang'ata Barracks in Nairobi.

The complex will house a 7,500 capacity stadium, with an 8-lane athletics track, two training grounds, basketball court, tennis court, indoor arena, swimming pool, hockey and rugby grounds and parking spaces.

If everything goes to plan, sports persons within the KDF will from November next year have a conducive place to nurture their talents.

Also commissioned for construction at the institution by the president is the Defence Forces Wellness Centre.

The health facility will house an out-patient department, occupational therapy, psychiatric and a physio-therapy area, private and general wards among others.

The two projects, whose cost of construction was not revealed, will take approximately one year to complete.

President Kenyatta said the complex will go along way in promoting Kenya as a sporting nation.

"I am pleased to note that the upcoming sports complex will be available to KDF persons, but also offer mentorship opportunities in various disciplines. It will add value to our national prestige and brand as a sporting nation and increase Kenya's opportunities to host more international events infuture," said Mr Kenyatta.

The Head of State, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, was received at the military camp by the entire KDF top brass led by Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces General Robert Kariuki Kibochi. President Uhuru was accompanied by Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Football sides Ulinzi Stars and Ulinzi Starlets and basketball side Ulinzi Warriors are some of the teams within KDF that will benefit from sports complex.

Currently, Ulinzi Stars who have won the Kenyan league four times, host their home matches at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

'Good old days'

Assistant Chief-of-Defence Forces Major General Jonah Mwangi said the construction of the facility will awaken the old days when the soldiers starred in various sports competitions.

"The Armed Forces Stadium lost its glamour because of the coming of Nyayo Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre. Re-birth is inevitable as we welcome the Ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex that will stand tall among world class sports facilities," said Mwangi.

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso lauded the constuction of the complex, saying it will go a long way in helping the team to challenge for titles.

"I would wish the project to end as soon as possible. I don't think it will be easy to beat us here because it is our home. With the facilities, it will also be easy to nurture talents for the team," said Nyangweso.

In what many people have said will be his legacy in the run-up to his exit from office, President Kenyatta has ordered for speedy construction of various stadiums across the country.

Just last week, Uhuru toured the lake side city of Kisumu where he launched the construction of capacity Jomo Kenyatta Sports Complex at Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu East. The construction of the 30,000 capacity sports facility should last six months.