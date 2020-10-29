Kenya: Tusker Striker Set for Trials With Swedish Club

Tusker FC teenage striker David Majak has secured trials with Swedish Divison One side IF Elfsborg.

Tusker FC chairman Dan Aduda confirmed that the striker, 19, will leave the country next month for the trials set for November 16 to December 11.

If successful, the South Sudanese will link up with Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu. The 23-year-old defender joined the club in August last year after successful stints with Kenyan Premier league side Chemelil Sugar and Free State Stars of South Africa.

"We have released our striker David Majak who will proceed for trials at IF Elfsborg in Sweden next month. We are happy for him and pray that it will be successful. As Tusker we wish him well and are elated that our players are advancing their careers abroad," Aduda told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

"We have the invite and have given him the green light to start processing his travelling papers early enough so that he can settle and do his best to get this chance. He is a very good player and we are confident the trials will be successful," added Aduda.

He joined the 11-time KPL champions in the 2018/19 mid-season after an impressive display in the Chapa Dimba tournament while playing for Kapenguria Heroes.

He scored 11 goals in as many matches for the Brewers and bagged the 2019 New Young Player Award during the Sport Journalist Association Kenya (SJAK) KPL Awards after an impressive maiden season.

At the same time, Aduda confirmed that coach Robert Matano is out of hospital and there are no plans to replace him with former Harambee Stars tactician Francis Kimanzi.

Kimanzi and his entire technical bench were axed from their roles last week and the mantle given to veteran coach and radio presenter Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee.

"We are thankful to God that our coach has been discharged from Nairobi West hospital and is doing well at home. However, I want to refute claims that we are interested in giving the job to Francis Kimanzi. Matano is still our coach and we have not done any negotiation with Kimanzi to take up the role," he added.

The football administrator said even though Matano's contract ends in December, it would be unprofessional for the club to relieve him of his duties during this time.

"The season has not started and we cannot axe him due to any performance issues. He is still our coach and we have faith in him," said Aduda.