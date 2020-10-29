Kenya: Olunga Helps Kashiwa End Winless Streak in J-League

Michael Olunga provided his second and third assists of the season in J1 League as his Kashiwa Reysol side ended their winless streak of three matches after beating FC Tokyo 3-1 at the Ajinomoto stadium Wednesday.

The Kenyan international, who was hoping to get his 24th goal of the season, also hit the crossbar in the dying minutes of the rescheduled fixture. He has been more lethal in scoring goals than giving assists.

Olunga had registered one assist early in the season before contributing two against Tokyo after he made two interceptions.

On Wednesday, he stole a Tokyo pass and fed Brazilian Cristiano who cooly slotted home for 2-0 seconds after the second half got underway.

Ataru Esaka, who before this match had been praised by Olunga as the best midfielder in J1 League, put Kashiwa ahead in the 27th minute. The Japanese midfielder scored from a rebound when Tokyo goalkeeper Go Hatano parried Hayato Nakama's effort in his way.

Closing in on record

Esaka and Olunga had both missed several decent chances before the opening goal. Olunga's third assist was also from a steal completed superbly by Cristiano in the 75th minute.

"Although I couldn't score a goal, I'm glad I was able to assist Cris's first goal this term. I would like to go to Africa comfortably by scoring a lot (even in Levain Cup final) and the two league matches coming up. Thank you Kashiwa Reysol and thank you for your support," Olunga posted on his social media pages after the match.

Olunga has already outscored top-scorers from 12 previous seasons, including 2019 highest scorers Teruhito Nakagawa and Marcos Junior, who netted 15 goals each as Yokohama F. Marinos bagged the league title.

The Kenyan international, who has contributed nearly half of Kashiwa's 49 goals, is closing in on 2013 top scorer Yoshito Okubo (Kawasaki Frontale), 2006 joint top scorers Washington (Urawa Red Diamonds) and Magno Alves (Gamba Osaka) and 2002 leading scorer Naohiro Takama (Jubilo Iwata) who bagged 26 goals.

Olunga has caused headaches to defenders in the topflight just a season after pumping in 27 goals to help Kashiwa win the second-tier league and gain promotion.

Kashiwa has returned to eighth spot after the win, switching positions with Urawa on goal difference.

Nelsinho's men have amassed 40 points from 25 matches. They will renew rivalry with FC Tokyo on November 7, but this time in the Levain Cup final.

Kashiwa will meet Shimizu S-Pulse (October 31) and Vegalta Sendai (November 3) in the league before the Fifa international window where Olunga is expected to lead Kenya's Harambee Stars against Comoros in back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches slated for November 11 in Nairobi and November 15 in the Indian Ocean island.