Liberia: Oxfam, Wongosol Keen On Covid-19 Prevention

27 October 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Reuben Sei Waylaun

Despite observable decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Liberia, a local non-governmental organization, the Women's NGO Secretariat of Liberia, WONGOSOL and partner, OXFAM-Liberia sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark or Danida through Oxfam Liberia have held two separate workshops for county monitors and reporters.

The trainings were held in Bentol City at the Mother's Club in Montserrado County and Kakata City, Margibi County respectively.

The two separate events which also brought together community health assistants and volunteers, grassroots women leaders, coalition members, religious leaders, school leaders, community radio hosts and other local level influencers were meant to train and raise awareness on increased knowledge and understanding for Covid-19 prevention and response and public health promotion of community stakeholders, which included community and religious leaders, media, and government officials, especially through women's rights organizations and networks.

Serving as lead facilitator for the events, the Acting Executive Director and Program Advisor of WONGOSOL, Mrs. Lena T. Cummings encouraged participants and Liberians in general to believe that the virus exists and is in Liberia and as such, everyone must observe all prescribed health protocols in order to keep safe and defeat the invisible enemy in the world.

At the separate venues, participants shared their thoughts and experiences on Ebola and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

For some, they were of the view that COVID-19 does exist, but was not in Liberia saying, it was a 'commercial disease' for the government of Liberia.

However, an average number of the participants believed that the virus was in Liberia, but there was poor management of the information and the awareness about the existence of the virus in Liberia.

The participants were admonished to strive and disseminate information about awareness leading to the prevention of COVID-19 since there is no clear vaccine or cure of the virus.

Some community leaders who formed part of the trainings promised to beef off the efforts of WONGOSOL and partners by ensuring to increase their respective levels of awareness on the prevention of COVID-19.

For local radio talk-show hosts, they vowed to change the dynamisms in their awareness against COVID-19 for the betterment of everyone's safety.

As was expected, the local partners and coalition members of WONGOSOL thanked the organizers of the trainings for affording them the opportunity to have more eye opener and knowledge sharpening skills for the fight against the deadly virus.

They believed that the knowledge provided them will go a long way in preparing them to amicably combat such virus.

As of the minutes prior to the composition of this story, Liberia has registered one thousand three hundred ninety three (1393) confirmed COVID-19 cases with eighty-two (82) deaths and one thousand two hundred seventy-eight (1278) people who have recovered from the virus with the country's first COVID-19 case confirmed March 16, 2020.

With that figure, Liberia has a total of thirty three (33) active cases according to health authorities in the country.

