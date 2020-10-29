Africa: Episode 8, African Arguments - African Voices - Elevating Voices in Sudan

analysis

Abdelgabar Abdalla Abdelwahab speaks with Alex de Waal on the importance of art, culture and language for peace building in Sudan.

"Sudanese artists have always been in the front line of seeking for democracy, social justice and peace in the country."

This podcast was first published in the World Peace Foundation's blog Inventing Peace

Abdelgabar Abdalla Abdelwahab is a Sudanese writer, researcher and translator with a special focus on the inextricable linkages between language, culture, basic freedoms, freedom of thought and expression, human rights, social justice, and peacebuilding. He has published widely on Sudanese language and culture and the challenges of translation, as well as translating important texts into Arabic.

Alex de Waal is the Executive Director of the World Peace Foundation at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. Considered one of the foremost experts on Sudan and the Horn of Africa, his scholarly work and practice has also probed humanitarian crisis and response, human rights, HIV/AIDS and governance in Africa, and conflict and peace-building.

