Gambia: IEC Releases Nominees for Niamina West, Kerr Jarga By-Elections

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) yesterday released a list of nominees for the National Assembly by-election for Niamina West Constituency in the Central River Region and for Kerr Jarga Ward in the Kerewan Area Council.

"In accordance with sections 42 and 52 of the Elections Act, Yerro Jallow from The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) and Birom J.S. Sowe from National People's Party (PPP) were duly nominated to contest for the position of National Assembly Member for Niamina West Constituency," said IEC.

Elsewhere, Momodou Sillah from United Democratic Party (UDP), Yama Cham, Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC); Awa Gaye, National People's Party (NPP) and Wuyeh Jarra, Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) were also duly nominated to contest for the position of Councilor for Kerr Jarga Ward.

According to the Electoral Commission, in accordance with section 53, subsection (2)(a) of the said act, both elections will take place on 7th November 2020 in order to fill the positions of NAM for Niamina West Constituency in the Central River Region and Councilor for Kerr Jarga Award in the Kerewan Area Council.