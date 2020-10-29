Gambia: Man in Badibou Reportedly Commits Suicide

27 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

One Sanna Touray, a native of Salikenne village in the Central Badibou District of the North Bank Region is reported to have committed suicide over the weekend; The Point has been reliably informed.

An anonymous source familiar with the matter confirmed that police in the region are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Our source further claimed that the deceased, Sanna Touray, 26, was reported to be mentally unstable. "He committed the suicide outside their compound where he hung himself to death under a tree. People came to notice about the incident when someone saw him hanging."

Meanwhile, our reporter has been informed that the police are investigating for any foul play in the death of Mr. Touray.

