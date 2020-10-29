Gambia: Coach Saintfiet Unveils Provisional Squad for November AFCON Qualifiers

Scorpions coach Tom Saintfiet has released a provisional squad of 38 players selected for Gambia's double header against Gabon in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for next month.

The Scorpions take on the Panthers slated for 12 November in Franceville with the return in Banjul on 16 November 2020.

The squad comprises the bulk of players that were engaged at the team's training camp in Portugal where the Gambia beat Congo one nil in an international friendly as part of technical preparations ahead of the resumption of Qualifiers in November.

However, mid fielder Hamza Barry and a few others are still out of the squad due to injuries they sustained earlier.

Coach Saintfiet would trim the number to 23 players to make the final list for the double-legged tie with The Gabonese.

Coach Saintfiet and his charges will play away to Gabon on Thursday 12 November 2020 in Franceville and at home on Monday 16 November 2020 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Gambia is resuming its Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign following the Scorpions emphatic 3-1 away win in Luanda after coming from behind with two goals from Assan Ceesay and a late Sulayman Marreh strike to take all three points away from home.

The victory was Gambia's first away triumph in a competitive fixture for 36 years since the Gambia defeated Mauritania in 1983.

This has highlighted the progress made under Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet. The win was boosted by a home draw to Democratic Republic of Congo at two all.

SQUAD LIST

Modou Jobe (FC Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy)

Baboucarr Gaye (Rot Weiss Koblenz, Germany)

Salifu Senghore (FC Lahti, Finland)

Pa Modou Jagne (Switzerland)

Robin Utseth Björnholm-Jatta (Stjördals Blink IL, Norway)

Noah Sonko Sundberg (FK Östersunds, Sweden)

Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy)

Buba Sanneh (Anderlecht, Belgium)

Maudo Jarjué (Austria Wien, Austria)

Dawda Ngum (BK Bronshoj, Denmark)

Mohammed Mbye (IFÖ Brömölla, Sweden)

Moussa Kamara (FC Balzan, Malta)

Sheriff Sinyan (Molde FK, Norway)

Ngine Faye Njie (CasaSports, Senegal)

Sulayman Bojang (Saprsborg 09, Norway)

Sulayman Marreh (AA Gent, Belgium)

Alasana Manneh (Gornik Zabrze, Poland)

Yusupha Bobb Italy

Ebrima Darboe (AS Roma, Italy)

Ebrima Sohna (FC Mosta, Malta)

Sainey Njie (DAC Dunajská Streda, Slovakia)

Ebrima Colley (Hellas Verona, Italy)

Musa Barrow (FC Bologna, Italy)

Modou Barrow (Jeonbuk, South Korea)

Buba Jobe (Ogryte, Sweden)

Lamin Jallow (Vincenza, Italy)

Ablie Jallow (RFC Seraing, Belgium)

Musa Juwara (Boavista, Portugal)

Bubacarr Steve Trawally (Ajman Club, UAE)

Abdoulie Sanyang (Beerschot, Belgium)

Kalifa Manneh (Catania, Italy)

Adama Jammeh (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia)

Assan Ceesay (FC Zürich, Switzerland)

Nuha Marong Krubally (Granada, Spain)

Muhammed Badamosi (KV Kortrijk, Belgium)

Alassana Jatta (Viborg FF, Denmark)

Dembo Darboe (FC Shkupi, North Macedonia)

Source-GFF