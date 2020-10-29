Liberia: Government Plans to Train More Security

27 October 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The government of Liberia said there are plans underway to train more security forces with the departure of United Nations Military Forces in the country. The Minister of State for presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill told a news conference Tuesday at his residence outside of Monrovia.

Mr. McGill

Prior to the coming into office of president George Weah government, the UN had over 10,000 men in the country to maintain peace. The troops left after it said the country was ready to take charge of its own security.

"Security is always important. We need to do that because Liberia is taking charge of its own security. We had UNMIL here. Now that they have gone, we need to increase the security. This is something the government is looking into. We will make sure we train more people in the security," he said without giving the figures.

He said, the government has a military program, the military has asked for a training program. The Americans and UN have made some proposal. Obviously when the training comes, they will go through the regular program. The army wants to train people because they said they are losing manpower. The police will increase," he said.

"Security is always important. That is something that we need to do," he said.

End

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.