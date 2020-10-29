Liberia: Government Plans to Train More Security

The government of Liberia said there are plans underway to train more security forces with the departure of United Nations Military Forces in the country. The Minister of State for presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill told a news conference Tuesday at his residence outside of Monrovia.

Prior to the coming into office of president George Weah government, the UN had over 10,000 men in the country to maintain peace. The troops left after it said the country was ready to take charge of its own security.

"Security is always important. We need to do that because Liberia is taking charge of its own security. We had UNMIL here. Now that they have gone, we need to increase the security. This is something the government is looking into. We will make sure we train more people in the security," he said without giving the figures.

He said, the government has a military program, the military has asked for a training program. The Americans and UN have made some proposal. Obviously when the training comes, they will go through the regular program. The army wants to train people because they said they are losing manpower. The police will increase," he said.

