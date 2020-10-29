Liberia: President Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Former Chief Justice Cheapoo

28 October 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 signed the book of condolence in memory of Cllr. Chea Cheapoo at the Temple of Justice.

The former Chief Justice of Liberia died on September 16, 2020 at his Caldwell Residence. President Weah was accompanied by a number of cabinet ministers and other officials of government.

The Liberian Leader urged the bereaved family to take solace in God during their period of bereavement. The late Cllr. Cheapoo was Liberia's 15th Chief Justice. He hailed from Webbo District, River Gee County.

