Rwanda: Ex-Prosecutor-General Mutangana Arrested

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of Jean-Bosco Mutangana, the former prosecutor-general, over allegedly using forged documents.

Speaking to The New Times on Wednesday, October 28, Thierry Murangira, the Spokesperson of RIB said that the suspect was arrested on Monday.

"Jean-Bosco Mutangana was arrested on Monday, October 26, after being suspected of using forged documents. Investigations are still ongoing, before sending the case file to prosecution," he said.

He did not disclose the manner in which the suspect used the forged documents.

If found guilty of forgery, the suspect could face imprisonment of between 5 and 7 years and/or a fine of Rwf3 million and Rwf5 million

Mutangana is currently in private practice as an advocate, after his admission to Rwanda Bar Association in July as a Senior Counsel.

He served as Prosecutor General at the end of last year.

Mutangana worked as a prosecutor for about 20 years. Previously, he had worked as the head of the Genocide Fugitives Tracking Unit and as the spokesperson for prosecution among other duties.