Rwanda: Ex-Prosecutor-General Mutangana Arrested

28 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of Jean-Bosco Mutangana, the former prosecutor-general, over allegedly using forged documents.

Speaking to The New Times on Wednesday, October 28, Thierry Murangira, the Spokesperson of RIB said that the suspect was arrested on Monday.

"Jean-Bosco Mutangana was arrested on Monday, October 26, after being suspected of using forged documents. Investigations are still ongoing, before sending the case file to prosecution," he said.

He did not disclose the manner in which the suspect used the forged documents.

If found guilty of forgery, the suspect could face imprisonment of between 5 and 7 years and/or a fine of Rwf3 million and Rwf5 million

Mutangana is currently in private practice as an advocate, after his admission to Rwanda Bar Association in July as a Senior Counsel.

He served as Prosecutor General at the end of last year.

Mutangana worked as a prosecutor for about 20 years. Previously, he had worked as the head of the Genocide Fugitives Tracking Unit and as the spokesperson for prosecution among other duties.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.