Zimbabwe: Airport CCTV Was Switched Off As Rushwaya Checked in With 6kg Gold, Court Told

28 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

THE state has withdrawn its bail consent towards Henrietta Rushwaya after shocking details of how CCTV at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was switched off as the miners boss was performing her check-in formalities with 6kg gold stashed in her hand luggage.

Prosecutors felt they had erred in consenting to bail in the first instance upon discovering that Rushwaya's case could be linked to a syndicate and organised crime which could land many officials in jail.

The state had earlier consented to bail but Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna refused to rubber stamp the consent without hearing why the state agreed to bail too easily.

He ordered that the submissions should be made before his court first before he could consider granting the former football administrator bail.

In a turn of events, Prosecutor Garudzo Ziyadhuma exposed shocking events regarding how Rushwaya was arrested.

Court was told that CCTV at the airport was switched off the moment Rushwaya walked in and her clearance only took four minutes from the time she entered the airport.

"We are withdrawing the consent that we had given earlier," he said.

"This is a classic example of organised crime because of the manner in which the execution of the offence was carried out.

"In brief, what informed the decision to make this application for withdrawal is because when the accused approached the exit point, the CCTV in that area was switched off and her clearance took around four minutes from the time she arrived at the airport to the time she was cleared.

"The net of the syndicate is actually wider hence upon taking note of this, we have enlarged the scope of investigations and we expect more arrests," said Ziyadhuma.

He said there was also evidence that Rushwaya tried to bribe two officers who had discovered the offence.

"That has a bearing on determination," he said.

According to Ziyadhuma, there were also some people who assisted Rushwaya; one is a Central Intelligence Officer.

One is alleged to have impersonated President Emmerson Mnangagwa's security detail.

But Rushwaya's lawyer Tapson Dzvetero opposed the application arguing that the state should say why her client was given bail in the first place.

Hearing was set to continue at 2 pm this Tuesday.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

