Zimbabwe: Top Nigerian Producer Courts King 98

RISING hip-hop artist Ngonidzashe Dondo, known by his stage name King 98, has hit new heights after award-winning Nigerian music producer Speroach expressed interest to work with him for an upcoming album.

When King 98 met award-winning producer Speroach in Ghana recently, the young musician was courageous to ask him on his coming album that will be released in March next year.

The producer however, was not convinced that the musician would be the best to work with.

On the same night Speroach, whose real name is Obi Prosper, decided to go through the young musician's work and he was convinced that King 98 was a budding star that that can with potential rise to stardom.

Having worked with global superstars like Davido, Spereoach was then convinced that the Zimbabwean star will scale new heights if they work together.

The two reached an agreement to work on the album together two weeks ago and Speroach is now in Harare for the recording of songs that will make up the album.

The award winning producer is convinced that the songs they have recorded will spur the musician to national stardom.

"He is a hardworking musician imagine recording sixteen songs in three weeks. This shows how determined is he to develop his career," Speroach said.

King 98 said he has also worked with other local producers like COG and Vusa Bleqs on visuals.

"I am working on my songs on the upcoming album and I have engaged several producers that include COG and Vusa Bleqs on visuals. I am glad that one of the songs is already done and will be released on November 13," he said.

On Monday night to show his appreciation to Speroach, King 98 hosted a surprise birthday party for the producer who turned 31, where he serenaded the handful of invited guests.