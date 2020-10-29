Liberia: Pres. Weah Applauds Czech Republic on Independence Day

President George Weah has sent a Congratulatory Message to the Government and people of the Czech Republic on the occasion marking the observance of that country's Independence Anniversary. The Czech Republic celebrates its independence anniversary on October 28, 2020.

In his message to President Miloš Zeman, of the Czech Republic, President Weah, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of the Czech Republic, as they commemorate this historic milestone.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian leader further recounted the historic harmonious relations subsisting between Liberia and the Czech Republic since the establishment of diplomatic relations between both nations in 1993.

On the international front, President Weah recalled with deep appreciation, the two countries' shared position on the Promotion of universal peace, human rights and freedom.

The Liberian President also expressed confidence that the current ties of cordial diplomatic relations between the two countries and peoples will be translated into mutually beneficial joint economic and trade ventures.

Mr. Weah then wished for President Milos Zeman continuous good health and success in his endeavors; and for the people of the Czech Republic, enduring peace and prosperity