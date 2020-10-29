Liberia: Solidarity Center Trains Stakeholders in Human Trafficking

The Solidarity Center, the largest United States - based international workers' rights organization, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor (MOL) on 27 and 28 October ended a one -day human trafficking workshop for labor leaders and key stakeholders at its offices in Mamba Point, Monrovia.

Following the intensive workshop, Moibah K. Johnson of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) told reporters that he hoped to share with members of the CSA the skills and knowledge he acquired from the workshop to adequately prepare them to combat human trafficking in Liberia, especially in work places.

He notes that the workshop gave him a better insight into the different forms of human trafficking, appealing to the organizers to extend such training to others who have no ideas about human trafficking so as to strengthen their ability to fight human trafficking.

For her part, the president of the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL) Madam Mary W. M. Nyumah thanks the Solidarity Center for its continuous support to key stakeholders who are key gate-keepers in various institutions against human trafficking.

She encourages Solidarity Center to continue to build the capacity, ability, and knowledge of key actors through most of these training workshops, noting that the training was encouraging and rewarding.

Madam Nyumah warns those engaged in human trafficking in the country to desist, adding that their action is creating harm to the human existence.

Also speaking, the Vice President for Operations of the Civil Servant Association of Liberia Madam Edwina T. N. Carr reveals that the workshop was an eye - opener for her, noting that she learned so many things that she didn't know were associated with human trafficking.

According to her, she will set-up a special human trafficking desk at her institution to monitor and report on human trafficking in the places of assignment.

Madam Carr continues that the special desk would also assist members of the association to detect, identify, and report human trafficking at their assigned places of work to help eradicate the bad practice of human trafficking.

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) through a representative thanks the Solidarity Center for its continued partnership and further training of stakeholders who have a meaningful role to play in fighting and eradicating human trafficking out of the country.

The Solidarity Center says the training is intended to increase union leaders' knowledge of trafficking and the "prevention, protection and prosecution" approach so that they can effectively protect vulnerable workers.

It also discloses that the training will help labor leaders develop critical actions that can be undertaken within their unions to protect vulnerable workers and increase coordination with the government's interventions to counter trafficking in persons. Solidairty Center is helping workers attain dignity on the job.