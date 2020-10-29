Liberia: NEC, USAID Hold Interactive Dialogue

A one-day interactive dialogue Zooming forum between the Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) and the United States Aid for International Development, USAID aimed at enhancing collaboration ended today in the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall.

The discussions focused largely on USAID's activities through its partners in preparation for the Special Senatorial Election and Constitutional Referendum slated for 8 December 2020.

A communique from Mary Zell, the Elections and Political Processes Team Lead Democracy, Rights and Governance Office to the Chairperson of NEC Davidetta Browne Lansanah requested for the meeting heard on Wednesday 28 October 2020.

Internews discussed largely focused on collaboration with the NEC on Voter Education, mainly on the Referendum and on COVID-19 Health Protocols, while NDI discussed collaboration with the NEC and UNDP on training for party agents and engagements between the NEC and Political Parties and IFES focused on reviewing findings from the draft elections assessment report.

Key technical Directors, as technicians from the NEC including Civic and Voter Education, CVE, Political Affairs and Training as well as Referendum Coordination Team were heavily engaged in the one-day zooming discussions

Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah, Co-chairperson Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves, Commissioners Boakai A. Dukuly, Barsee Leo Kpangbai, Cllr. Ernestine Morgan Awar, Floyd Oxley Sayor and Josephine Kou Gaye represented the BOC, while representatives from a number of USAID sponsored organizations including Internews, National Democratic Institute, NDI and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, IFES form part of the discussion.