Liberia: NEC, USAID Hold Interactive Dialogue

28 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A one-day interactive dialogue Zooming forum between the Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) and the United States Aid for International Development, USAID aimed at enhancing collaboration ended today in the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall.

The discussions focused largely on USAID's activities through its partners in preparation for the Special Senatorial Election and Constitutional Referendum slated for 8 December 2020.

A communique from Mary Zell, the Elections and Political Processes Team Lead Democracy, Rights and Governance Office to the Chairperson of NEC Davidetta Browne Lansanah requested for the meeting heard on Wednesday 28 October 2020.

Internews discussed largely focused on collaboration with the NEC on Voter Education, mainly on the Referendum and on COVID-19 Health Protocols, while NDI discussed collaboration with the NEC and UNDP on training for party agents and engagements between the NEC and Political Parties and IFES focused on reviewing findings from the draft elections assessment report.

Key technical Directors, as technicians from the NEC including Civic and Voter Education, CVE, Political Affairs and Training as well as Referendum Coordination Team were heavily engaged in the one-day zooming discussions

Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah, Co-chairperson Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves, Commissioners Boakai A. Dukuly, Barsee Leo Kpangbai, Cllr. Ernestine Morgan Awar, Floyd Oxley Sayor and Josephine Kou Gaye represented the BOC, while representatives from a number of USAID sponsored organizations including Internews, National Democratic Institute, NDI and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, IFES form part of the discussion.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.