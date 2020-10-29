Liberia: Opposition Unproductive

28 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

-Minister McGill

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill has described Liberian opposition politicians being unproductive, noting that instead, the opposition community only engages in protest and demonstrations.

Speaking recently in Monrovia, Minister McGill said the opposition community should be constructive, rather than portraying government negatively.

Currently, Liberia has two major opposition political parties, the Collaborating Political Parties which comprises Unity Party, the Liberty Party, the Alternative National Congress and the All Liberian Party and Rainbow Coalition that groups 11 smaller political parties, including True Whig Party that held power for more than a century.

Minister McGill stated that the opposition should refocus its effort and strategies to helping Liberia's young and growing democracy.

Since the ascendency of the Weah administration, Liberia has witnessed four major protests led by the pressure group, Council of Patriot. McGill said while the ruling establishment does not expect the opposition community to sing praises for the government, it should be more constructive and objective in its criticisms.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.