Liberia: 'Books Before Boys' Trains 38 Young Girls

28 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh

A local and non-governmental organization, Books Before Boys Inc. has graduated 38 young girls who have completed metorship program at the institution.

At the official graduation ceremony held at the Monrovia City Hall recently, the 38 girls graduated from the training initiative entitled "Giving Girls the Courage to Lead." The girls were taught about campaign planning, public speaking, essay writing and poetry writing.

The Country Director for Books before Boys Mustapha Z. Sherman, said women have been ignored when it comes to development of education systems in Africa.

He despite changes in law and policy over the years, women still aren't fully represented in higher education in Liberia and some parts of the world.

Books Before Boys INC through its CEO, Hellen Siah-Sayan Momoh, is changing the narrative of girls' education in Liberia.

"We are pleased to extend our thanks and appreciation to our partnering institution, Libpedia, our guests and all the facilitators for making this training initiative successful".

Speaking during the official graduation ceremony recently at the Monrovia City Hall, former Deputy Minister for Small Business Administration at the Ministry of Commerce Ms. Jamiama Wolokollie extolled the leadership of Books before Boys for smartly organizing the initiative aim at educating young girls.

She said while it's true the training initiative will add values to their lives, it was important also for them to stand on their own to making independent decisions.

"As we gear toward the conduct of the December 8 special senatorial election, I urge all of you young girls to make independent decisions, because this is about your future as young people".

Meanwhile, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, thanked the executives of Books before Boys INC, for organizing the training which he said will benefit the young girls.

This program today organized by this group teaching our young girls poetry writing, campaign policies and essay writing in my mind demonstrates a sense of patriotism for the young girls and the country at lager, says Mayor Koijee.

He challenged the graduates to make maximum use of the training opportunity provided them by the institution, saying we ask you to apply this training, because not many of our people are interested in these kinds of initiative.

