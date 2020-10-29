Africa: Over 42,000 Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent

Pixabay
(file photo).
29 October 2020
allAfrica.com

As of October 29, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,749,739. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 42,135 and recoveries 1,428,867.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 719,714, with deaths numbering 19,111. Other most-affected countries include Morocco (207,718), Egypt (107,030) Ethiopia (94,820), Nigeria (62,371) and Libya (58,874).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa, and African Arguments.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Health Body Notes Improved Covid-19 Response in West Africa
Red Flag as Covid-19 Deaths Continue to Rise in Kenya
Is a Covid-19 Resurgence a Possibility for South Africa?
Push for Economic Resilience in 500 Rural Communities in Senegal
South African Govt Extends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Health Body Notes Improved Covid-19 Response in West Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.