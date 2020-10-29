Liberia: Citizens Rally Support to Bill Twehway's Legal Action Against Henry Costa - Donate L$200,000 to Kickstart a Damage Suit

press release

Monrovia — Ahead of the announcement of a major lawsuit against Henry Costa, a group of independent concerned citizens has donated the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Liberian Dollars to NPA Managing Director Dr. Bill Twehway as initial support towards the case.

The concern group including a host of elders and former students of the NPA Boss said their support is a form of appreciation for the education, mentorship and values he instilled in them become professionals in society.

"The Great Elephant" as we call you, it pains our hearts to have heard the regardless news of devilish lies against your character. We see this as an attack and evil on the part of your accuser.

"We've known you to be an Educator, humbled man with great passion for humanity, - e by the successful role you played in helping to positively impact today's leaders who sat under your teaching.

"Seeing you grow from grass to grace as a former classroom teacher to imminent statesmanship without an inch of stain on your character over the years, is a manifestation of a raw fact and record that NO man should venture into besmearing.

"In view of the aforesaid, we've come to present a very surprise package as a contribution from the ordinary citizens some of whom are your former students.

"Please consider this contribution as our fullest support towards a precedence case in which we are very sure of a victory in your favor.

"This will set the bar whereby people of great character should never be mud or stained without proof and impunity.

"We'll continue our rally with others through every means possible until your accuser Henry Costa pays the price for his rants against your character," the group's leader Ballah Darmo, averred when he presented the cash donation at Dr Twehway's residence on Wednesday.

A few weeks ago, Henry Costa posted on his Facebook and accused Dr. Twehway of being the mastermind of the death of the Boss but failed to prove his allegation.