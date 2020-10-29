South Africa: National Prosecuting Authority On Five Men Accused of Killing Senzo Meyiwa

press release

Five men accused of killing Senzo charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of illegal firearm and ammunition

Five men appeared briefly in the Boksburg Magistrate Court in connection with the murder of the former Bafana goalkeeper and captain, Senzo Meyiwa.

Muzikawulahlelwa S'tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizi Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli Sifisom are accused of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The court appearance of the accused follows a decision to prosecute the five by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gauteng Division, Pretoria on Wednesday last week.

This decision was based on voluminous credible evidence presented by the SAPS' investigating team. Thus, the DPP was satisfied that there was sufficient evidence for the police to arrest the five suspects and face the three charges.

While the NPA is pleased with the outstanding work done by the investigating team, more extensive work that still lies ahead. In this regard, further prosecutions cannot be not ruled out.

The matter was postponed for serving of a final indictment to 27 November 2020. All accused are remanded in custody.