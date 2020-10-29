South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 719,714 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 719 714 with 1 863 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, we report 58 COVID-19 related deaths today: 18 from Eastern Cape, 2 from Gauteng, 3 from the Free State, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, 7 from Limpopo, 6 from Northern Cape and 10 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 111. Of the 58 deaths reported today, 16 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 from the Free State 2 from Eastern Cape, 2 from Gauteng, 2 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Limpopo and 7 in the Western Cape.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 648 654 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%