Uganda: EOC Top Boss Ntambi Expected in Court Today

The chairperson of Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), Ms Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi, is expected to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala, today and plead to corruption charges brought against her about a month ago.

Should Ms Ntambi fail to show up, the court said they will issue warrant of arrest order against her.

Today will be the fourth time that Ms Ntambi is wanted before court while on criminal summons. The last three times that she didn't show up, she cited travelling and sickness as the reasons for her non-appearance.

At the last court session on October 7, presiding Chief Magistrate Pamella Lamunu-Ocaya gave Ms Ntambi the last chance to appear today.

"I will give her the benefit of the doubt and give her the last chance and should she fail to come next time (today), a warrant of arrest will be issued," Chief Magistrate Ocaya warned, adding: "Criminal summons are extended for the very last time for October 29 at 9am."

Ms Ntambi is among others, accused of negligence that led to gross mismanagement of the commission's funds. She is indicted alongside other nine members of the commission who have since been charged and are out on bail.

According to the amended charge sheet, the 10 commission officials are facing 25 corruption-related charges. They range from causing financial loss, conspiracy to defraud, embezzlement, corruption, and abuse of office.

Function

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The EOC is a constitutional body mandated to eliminate discrimination and inequalities against any individual or group of persons. The commission is mandated to take affirmative action in favour of groups marginalised on the basis of gender, age, disability or any other reason created by history, tradition or custom for the purpose of redressing imbalances which exist against them.

Accused

Under count 12, Ms Ntambi alongside Ms Agnes Enid Kamahoro, 48, senior personal secretary, and Mr Mujuni Mpitsi, 49, secretary, between January 6, 2019 and April 30, 2019, allegedly conspired to defraud government of more than Shs9m. Her other co-accused are Mr Moses Mugabe, 38, a senior monitoring and evaluation officer, Ms Harriet Byangire, 37, senior accountant, Mr Ronnie Kwesiga, 33, acting accounts assistant, Mr Evans Jjemba, 35, principal compliance officer, and Mr Manasseh Kwihangana, 39, senior compliance officer.