South Africa: National Assembly Unanimously Recommends Deputy Auditor-General Ms Tsakani Maluleke As New Auditor-General

press release

The National Assembly (NA) at its plenary sitting today unanimously resolved to recommend the current Deputy Auditor-General, Ms Tsakani Maluleke, to the President for appointment as the new Auditor-General of South Africa.

The House's decision follows its consideration and approval of the recommendation of the report of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General of South Africa. The report of the committee was a culmination of an extensive process that entailed public invitations to potential candidates, public comments and interviews involving 71 applications, eight of which were shortlisted for interviews.

The committee was satisfied with Ms Maluleke's performance during the interviews, including her demonstrated ability, experience and suitability for the position. Her experience as the current Deputy Auditor-General since 2014 was an added advantage, as was her extensive experience and accounting and auditing qualifications (she is a qualified chartered accountant, among other things).

Section 193 of the Constitution specifies, among other things, that the appointment of a person as Auditor-General must have approval of the House with a supporting vote of at least 60% of members of parties represented in the NA.