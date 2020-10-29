South Africa: National Assembly Unanimously Recommends Deputy Auditor-General Ms Tsakani Maluleke As New Auditor-General

27 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The National Assembly (NA) at its plenary sitting today unanimously resolved to recommend the current Deputy Auditor-General, Ms Tsakani Maluleke, to the President for appointment as the new Auditor-General of South Africa.

The House's decision follows its consideration and approval of the recommendation of the report of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General of South Africa. The report of the committee was a culmination of an extensive process that entailed public invitations to potential candidates, public comments and interviews involving 71 applications, eight of which were shortlisted for interviews.

The committee was satisfied with Ms Maluleke's performance during the interviews, including her demonstrated ability, experience and suitability for the position. Her experience as the current Deputy Auditor-General since 2014 was an added advantage, as was her extensive experience and accounting and auditing qualifications (she is a qualified chartered accountant, among other things).

Section 193 of the Constitution specifies, among other things, that the appointment of a person as Auditor-General must have approval of the House with a supporting vote of at least 60% of members of parties represented in the NA.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.