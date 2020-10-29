Tanzania: Businesses Stop as Residents Pour Out to Vote

Mwanza — SEVERAL market places and businesses were temporarily closed as Mwanza residents poured out in big numbers to vote for leaders of their choices in different polling stations.

The City's Director, Mr Kiomoni Kibamba told the Daily News that Buhongwa Market was one of the markets that temporarily closed in Nyamagana Constituency, adding: "I have observed big turn up of voters and the exercise is going on smoothly. Security is beefed up and Election Supervisors are doing their work well organized... people living with disabilities are well taken care of and given priority."

At Furahisha, Butuja, Mbao and Sabasaba polling stations in Ilemela Constituency, 'Daily News witnessed long queues and people following directives by leaving after voting.

The same was observed at Mkapa (Igoma Ward) and Luchelele (Nyegezi Ward) polling stations in Nyamagana Constituency.

Commenting, Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Jumanne Muliro said security on the ground was good, however, some voters argued to remain behind, eager to get results on Wednesday and were told to wait for National Election Commission to announce at later date(s).

"This is a report from one of the Islands, where some members of CCM and Chadema parties refused to leave after voting, but when our officers approached them diplomatically, they moved out," said the RPC, adding that:

In some spots, Mr Muliro said petty traders including hawkers at Pamba and Uhuru streets demanded that the results announced on Wednesday, because they had done their voting part, something only the NEC to decide.

However, Ilemela Constituency parliamentary candidate, Dr Angelina Mabula through CCM, expressed her gratitude to the Police Force for maintaining law and order and seeing into it that the elections went on smoothly.

She also commended National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the Ilemela Municipal Council for promoting free and fair elections to the residents.

However, she pointed out a challenge on the side of the voters reporting to polling stations, where they did not register, citing such cases in Igombe and Kigote in Bugogwa Ward and at St Joseph's polling station in Kiloleli B, Nyasaka Ward, where also agents' names were missing.