South Africa Is Drying Up - and It Is Only Going to Get Worse

28 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Roland Ngam

South Africa is among the 30th-most water-stressed countries in the world. Since the beginning of the 2010s, the country has been trapped in a series of multi-year droughts, exacerbated by a rapidly heating planet as well as the long-term effects of El Niño. Average temperatures for the period 2010-2020 were the highest on record, and that translates into real problems for all communities.

Let's be clear: the acute water challenges that plague South Africa are probably going to be with us for a long time. On 26 October 2020, the World Meteorological Organisation released its "State of the Climate Report in Africa 2019" that lays bare the dire situation of multi-year droughts and acceleration of further extreme weather events in Africa.

The report indicates that temperatures in Africa have been rising somewhat faster than the global mean surface temperature. It adds that "the areas most severely affected by drought in 2019 were in southern Africa and were many of the same areas that were also affected by a protracted drought in 2014-2016". The report refers to Africa as "an exposure and vulnerability 'hotspot' for climate variability and change impacts".

