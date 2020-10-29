Nigeria: Police, Amotekun Begin House to House Search for Looted Items in Osun

To restore normalcy, Mr Oyetola last Saturday imposed curfew and gave 72-hour amnesty to looters to return stolen goods.

Security operatives in Osun have commenced a house to house search for properties stolen by hoodlums in the state last week.

This follows the expiration of the 72-hour amnesty granted by Governor Gboyega Oyetola to the hoodlums to return the looted properties.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how thieves looted public and private properties. The hoodlums stole items worth billions of naira in different local government areas across the state.

To restore normalcy, Mr Oyetola last Saturday imposed a curfew and gave 72-hour amnesty to looters to return stolen goods.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Police Command and local police codenamed Amotekun have started combing the streets.

Confirming this, Yemisi Opalola, the state police spokesperson, in a statement said the action of the security agencies is in line with the directive of police authority that officers should be mobilised to bring an end to the violent attacks on citizens, looting and wanton destruction of public and private property by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest against police brutality

"The Osun State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, has embarked on intensive patrol of all nooks and crannies of the state in order to reclaim the public space from the criminal elements."

"This development followed a joint security management meeting with heads of sister security agencies to enforce the indefinite 24-hour curfew and decisively deal with all acts of lawlessness, disruption of public peace and criminality in some parts of the state. "

"These unlawful acts shall no longer be tolerated, as all legitimate means shall henceforth be applied to halt further acts of lawlessness."

The state Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, also appreciated law abiding citizens of the state especially "the peaceful protesters, traditional leaders, and vigilante groups, for the solidarity in defence of their respective communities."

"The Commissioner of Police also urged the above-mentioned stakeholders not to relent in their selfless efforts until normalcy is restored," the statement read.

The police further asked anyone to report "any suspicious person(s) and give any information concerning looters or where looted items are kept to the nearest police station or call the following NPF emergency numbers: 08039537995, 08123823981, 08183322638 for prompt response."

Meanwhile, Governor Oyetola, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

Mr Oyetola in a statement sent to the media by the secretary to the state government, Wole Oyebamiji, on Thursday, said following compliance since Saturday, the curfew will now run from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

He disclosed that during this period, the new security officials will help the state to maintain law and order.

"All motorcycle operators will now operate from 6:00am to 8:00pm daily as earlier announced. This will subsist even after the curfew is completely lifted. As we all know, the curfew was never declared in the first instance to inflict hardship on our people but to protect them and return normalcy to the State."

Speaking further, the state government appreciated residents for their compliance.

"We commend the residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last five days of the curfew. We also laud our youths for displaying high sense of maturity and understanding in calling off any form of protest in light of the prevailing circumstances."

"Government remains committed to the cause of our youths and shall take every necessary step to ensure their welfare."

On the looted items, the government gave kudos to residents who took advantage of the amnesty period to return stolen items while Mr Oyetola encouraged whistleblowers to reach out to authorities on 08187187678 for information on looted items.

"From Thursday, October 29, anyone found to be in possession of any looted item will be arrested, investigated and prosecuted as earlier announced. All citizens and residents are enjoined to be peaceful and be law abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property."