Tanzania: Shilling Remains Stable, Thanks to Cashew Inflows

29 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE shilling is tipped to remain stable in the coming weeks, thanks to matching demand and supply backed by agriculture commodities inflows.

The shilling, according to NMB Bank, traded against the US dollar at 2,307/- for buying and 2,339/- for selling at the opening of the week.

The bank said in its e-Market report that it remained steady backed by supply observed from agri-commodities, particularly cashew nuts.

"Demand from corporates such as oil marketing companies (OMCs), manufactures and telecoms continue to match the current supply. "We expect the local currency to remain stable," NMB's e-market report said.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) showed that the shilling minutely depreciated since the month began, almost trading at stable range.

The local currency opened this month at 2,286/16 for buying while selling at 2,309/03 and closed this Tuesday at 2,286/24 buying and 2,309/11 selling.

Orbit Securities said in its weekly synopsis report that the shilling remained stable after ending last Friday down by merely 2 percentages in point (pips).

"The shilling remained stable with a slight depreciation of 2 pips while closing the week at a weighted average exchange rate of 2,309.08 against US dollars," Orbit said.

Meanwhile, the value of transactions on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) went down by 20 per cent to a total of 4.85 million US dollars during the week under review.

"This marks the second week of falling total weekly values after a seven weeks' series of rising in weekly values," Orbit said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.